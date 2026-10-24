Trump says US will deal with Cuba after Iran — Anadolu Agency

As Anadolu Agency reports, US President Donald Trump said at a rally in Florida that the United States would deal with Cuba after Iran. He also said that on the way back from Iran, the United States would make a stop near Cuba.

Scenario involving ships

Trump described a scenario in which US ships would pass by Cuba. According to him, one of them would have to stop about 50 yards from the island's coast.

The US president added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would then be sent to Cuba to finalize the deal. His statement did not specify which deal he meant.

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Rubio's questioning on X

Later, Rubio addressed people in Cuba seeking political change on the social network X. He urged them to seize the opportunity to confront corruption.

In his post, Rubio also mentioned disappointment over unfulfilled promises, corruption, and the privileged lives of a few. He offered supporters of change the possibility of a partnership with the US Central Intelligence Agency.

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