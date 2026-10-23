American billionaire Elon Musk criticized the mobilization in Ukraine and claimed that there is allegedly a huge gap between the Ukrainian elite and ordinary citizens. He claims that members of the elite have enriched themselves with hundreds of billions of dollars in Western aid, while ordinary Ukrainians are forced to go to the front lines. Musk also accused the Ukrainian government of laundering American funds and using part of the money to finance political campaigns in the U.S.

American billionaire Elon Musk criticized the mobilization in Ukraine and claimed that the Ukrainian elite has allegedly enriched itself thanks to Western aid. According to Musk, there is a “colossal gap” in Ukraine between those who hold power and wealth and ordinary citizens. He claims that the former benefit financially from the aid that Western partners provide to Ukraine, while the latter risk their lives on the front lines. “The former have become fabulously wealthy off the hundreds of billions flowing into Ukraine, while the children of the latter are being drafted into the army—to die in the trenches,” Musk wrote.

At the same time, in his post, the billionaire did not provide any evidence to support his claim that the Ukrainian elite is enriching itself through Western aid. His statements regarding the use of these funds also require separate verification.

Musk accused the Ukrainian government of laundering U.S. aid

Separately, Musk claimed that part of U.S. aid to Ukraine is allegedly being funneled back to the U.S. through money-laundering schemes. According to him, these funds may be used to finance the political campaigns of American politicians. “Part of this money from American taxpayers is flowing back—after passing through numerous ‘money-laundering mechanisms’—to finance political campaigns in America; which is exactly why some [American] politicians care more about Ukraine than about America!” he wrote.

However, Musk did not provide specific examples of such schemes or evidence that U.S. aid to Ukraine was being diverted to fund political campaigns in the U.S. Therefore, his accusations should be viewed precisely as statements by a billionaire, not as established facts.

What is known about Musk’s stance on Ukraine

Elon Musk has previously made statements regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine, military aid, and decisions by the Ukrainian leadership. In particular, The Wall Street Journal, as cited by UNIAN, reported that Musk personally ordered a speed limit on the military version of Starlink for Ukraine. According to the publication, this affected the operation of some Ukrainian combat drones and caused concern in Kyiv.

According to The Wall Street Journal, before imposing the restrictions, Musk discussed the matter with representatives of the U.S. administration, including Donald Trump. At the same time, as the publication noted, some U.S. officials believed the decision was the entrepreneur’s personal initiative. Musk also supported Trump following his statements about the need to replace Ukraine’s president in order to hold negotiations. Commenting on Zelenskyy’s position regarding long-range strikes on Russian oil refineries, the billionaire stated that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian president had “gone too far.”

Musk’s latest statements continue his public criticism of the Ukrainian government and its approach to the war. At the same time, his claims about the enrichment of the Ukrainian elite and the use of U.S. aid for political campaigns in the United States are not supported by the evidence cited in the post. He published his position on the social media platform X.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump asked SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk to ease restrictions on the operation of the military version of the Starlink satellite system—Starshield—in Ukraine. CNBC reported this, citing U.S. officials and referencing a story from The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. President Donald Trump personally called SpaceX founder Elon Musk to demand that he lift the speed and operational restrictions on Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system—for the Ukrainian military.

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