In the United States, President Donald Trump said on October 25 at an election rally in Port Huron, Michigan, that a trade agreement between the United States and Canada could be reached fairly soon. The speech took place nine days before important midterm elections in the United States.

Trump's statement

According to The Hindu, Trump also told rally participants that Canada was ready to make any concessions to the United States.

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Trade tensions

Tensions in trade relations between the two North American neighbors have persisted since talks broke down in August 2026. After that, Trump introduced a number of new tariffs.

The White House also eased some tariffs following an appeal from Senator Susan Collins. The president's statement about a possible agreement came amid these changes in US trade policy.

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