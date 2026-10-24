In the United States, President Donald Trump said that Washington may carry out another military operation against Iran. During a rally in Fort Myers, Florida, he called the possible operation Epic Fury. This was reported by France 24.

Statement in Florida

Trump spoke about the war with Iran, which, according to the outlet, is approaching the eight-month mark. The US president provided no details regarding the possible new operation.

France 24 notes that Epic Fury is the name of a joint US-Israeli military operation that triggered the start of the war with Iran at the end of February.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Talks and elections

Earlier, Trump signaled readiness to resume strikes after a prolonged diplomatic deadlock. At the same time, according to France 24, he did not plan to do so before the US congressional elections scheduled for November 3.

The statement came amid rising fuel prices, which, according to the outlet's assessment, are creating additional pressure ahead of the US midterm elections.

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