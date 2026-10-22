The Houthis claimed to have struck the Saudi Ministry of Defense in Riyadh

The Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen claimed to have struck the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense building in Riyadh. The group also reported attacks on facilities belonging to the oil company Aramco and the country’s international airports.

“During today’s operations, a precision strike was carried out on the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense building in Riyadh,” said Yahya Saria.

According to the Houthi representative, the group also attacked facilities belonging to the oil and gas company Aramco in Yanbu, as well as international airports in Dammam and Abha.

According to Reuters, two people were killed and eight others were injured on Wednesday evening as a result of an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, located in Saudi Arabia’s eastern oil region.

Separately, on the same day, two people were killed after Saudi air defenses intercepted a drone that was attempting to attack Aramco’s Shaybah oil field, located hundreds of kilometers to the southeast.

Earlier, the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi group carried out an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Thus, reports of a strike on the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense building came amid a series of attacks on the country’s transportation and oil infrastructure.

At the same time, the Houthis’ claims of striking specific targets do not constitute independent confirmation of all the alleged results of the attacks.

This was reported by Yahya Saria, an official spokesperson for the movement’s armed forces, according to iribnews.

As a reminder, oil prices rose on October 22 following new attacks by Yemeni Houthis in Saudi Arabia. Amid the escalating situation, the U.S. ordered some diplomats and their family members to leave American missions in the kingdom.

A powerful explosion rocked the city of Aden in southern Yemen on Wednesday.

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