As of October 23, the official exchange rate for the dollar rose by 3 kopecks, while the euro fell by 13 kopecks. Thus, the U.S. currency strengthened against the hryvnia, while the euro lost value.

The official exchange rates for Friday, October 23, will be:

1 U.S. dollar – 45.05 UAH (45.02 UAH as of October 22);

1 euro – 50.43 UAH (50.56 UAH as of October 22).

This is according to data on the National Bank of Ukraine’s website.

The National Bank set the official hryvnia exchange rate on October 21.

The NBU has issued new 10-hryvnia coins for two regions.

The NBU has issued a commemorative coin dedicated to Oleksandra Ekster.

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