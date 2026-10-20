Acting Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme Carl Skau said that cuts to European Union funding for external and humanitarian aid could weaken the bloc's influence in the international system. This was reported by Politico Europe.

European countries are discussing the level of funding for the EU and its programmes in the next seven-year budget. A compromise position published by the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU provides for a €38 billion cut to the Global Europe budget, which funds development and external assistance programmes. This funding could decrease by around 17%, to €177 billion.

Risk to EU influence

According to Skau, the European Commission remained a predictable donor at a time when other countries were cutting aid. This gave Europe trust and the ability to influence international processes, including the WFP's priorities in its 2026–2029 Strategic Plan. These priorities include gender equality, climate action and protection of vulnerable population groups.

Skau urged the EU to maintain an ambitious humanitarian aid budget. He noted that against the backdrop of billions in defence spending, funding for humanitarian programmes is significantly smaller.

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Decline in international funding

According to official WFP data, its total funding has decreased by 40% over the past two years. The organisation's largest donor, the United States, halved its contributions in 2025 compared with the previous year. Germany, France and the United Kingdom have also reduced their budgets for global development programmes.

At the same time, the need for food assistance is growing: according to the WFP forecast, up to 363 million people could face acute food insecurity this year. This is nearly 90% more than in 2021. According to Skau, wars, extreme weather events, the threat of El Niño and disruptions on global trade routes are deepening food crises.

Skau also noted a link between aid cuts and the risk of increased migration to Europe, although he did not name this as the main argument in favour of funding. According to him, due to a lack of funds, the WFP is already forced to cut food programmes, including for women and children in South Sudan, Afghanistan and Somalia.

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