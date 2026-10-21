US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, where he praised Republican Congressman Derrick Van Orden during a speech at Riverside Machine and Engineering. The visit took place two weeks before the US midterm congressional elections, The Hill reports.

Hegseth spoke to the company’s employees as part of the Pentagon’s “Arsenal of Freedom” tour. He noted Van Orden’s military service in the US Navy and SEAL units and called him a consistent supporter in Congress.

Tight campaign in Wisconsin

Van Orden, who is serving his second term, is seeking reelection in Wisconsin’s 3rd District against Democratic Party candidate Rebecca Cooke. The Cook Political Report rates the race as evenly matched, while Sabato’s Crystal Ball changed its forecast from an even race to a Democratic advantage.

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Cooke said that Van Orden voted six times against a resolution to end the US war with Iran. She also criticized him for not holding a single open meeting with state voters. During his speech, Hegseth did not express direct support for Van Orden and did not mention his opponent.

The secretary’s trips to the Midwest

The trip to Wisconsin was Hegseth’s second this year. Earlier, he took part in events supporting Republican candidates in Kentucky and Iowa. Critics argued that such appearances could violate the Hatch Act, which restricts the political activity of federal employees. Pentagon representatives had previously said that Hegseth attended one such event in a private capacity.

Before visiting Wisconsin, the secretary was in Dayton, Ohio, at a Sierra Nevada Corporation facility. The company is converting Korean Air 747-8 aircraft into E-4C Survivable Airborne Operations Centers, which are intended to replace the aging E-4B National Airborne Operations Center aircraft. Hegseth also again supported President Donald Trump’s request for a $1.5 trillion defense budget.

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