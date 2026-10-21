In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has convened a government meeting for Thursday to approve a decree on road freight transport and agriculture. The document is intended to consolidate support measures for road hauliers and provide the agricultural sector with additional resources.

Decree for two sectors

Sources at Palazzo Chigi said that the decree will combine existing support measures for the road freight transport sector. It will also provide additional resources for agriculture, ANSA reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

After a series of meetings

According to the agency's sources, the government meeting was preceded by a series of meetings held over the past several days. The office of the Italian head of government said that the authorities are working to turn the commitments made into concrete measures as soon as possible. The report does not specify the amount of additional resources, the mechanism for providing them, the timeline for introducing the measures, or the content of the commitments in question.

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