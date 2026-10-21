A training aircraft belonging to the military of one of NATO’s allied countries was found in the village of Wydża in Poland’s Subcarpathian Voivodeship. Units of that country are conducting exercises in Poland, RMF24 reports.

Contact with the object was lost

According to Poland’s Military Gendarmerie, contact with the aircraft was lost on October 21 at approximately 16:45. The crash site is being secured by the Military Gendarmerie and other services.

The gendarmerie stated that the fall of the training object posed no threat to people’s lives or health. No one was injured in the incident, and no damage to infrastructure was recorded.

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Prosecutors are handling the case

The Military Affairs Department of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Rzeszów is handling the case. After an inspection of the site, the aircraft is to be handed over to the military of the allied country.

The gendarmerie reported that the object belongs to the military of one of NATO’s allied states, whose name was not specified in the statement.

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