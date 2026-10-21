UAE Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh has become a candidate for the post of the next UN secretary-general. The National reported this, citing the UAE state news agency WAM. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed sent a letter to the UN Security Council regarding her candidacy.

Experience at the UN

The letter noted Nusseibeh's extensive experience at the UN, her ability to assess current international challenges and her experience of constructive work. She previously represented the UAE at the UN and headed the country's delegation during its two-year membership of the Security Council.

Nusseibeh was appointed UAE ambassador to the UN in 2013. Before that, she worked at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where she established the political planning department and served as its first director for three years. In mid-2024, she left her post as ambassador to the UN to become Minister of State.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Race for the post

The term of office of current UN Secretary-General António Guterres ends at the end of the year. Nusseibeh has joined the list of contenders, which includes Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, Argentine Rafael Grossi and former Senegalese President Macky Sall.

According to the publication, none of the candidates has yet gained sufficient support among UN Security Council members. Informal votes indicate that Grynspan is leading the race. If Nusseibeh is elected, she will become the first woman to head the UN, the second secretary-general of Arab origin after Egypt's Boutros Boutros-Ghali, and the first representative of the Arab Gulf states to hold the post.

Read us on