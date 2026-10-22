US President Donald Trump reacted approvingly during a rally at Clemson University in South Carolina to an alleged strike against a protester whom security was escorting out of the arena. According to The Guardian, one of the event attendees followed the demonstrator and allegedly slapped him on the head.

Trump’s reaction

Trump called what he saw wonderful and said he liked it. He also asked who had delivered the blow and compared the man to former world heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield, who was also present at the rally.

The president added that, in his opinion, such actions at a Trump rally require courage. He also said that the protester was struck.

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Protesters were escorted out of the arena

According to the press pool, protesters’ shouts interrupted the president’s speech at least nine times. While security escorted people out of the arena, those present chanted “USA.”

Trump arrived in South Carolina to support Darlene Graham, the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham. She won his seat in a special election and is now competing against Democratic Party candidate Annie Andrews for a full six-year term in the Senate.

As the outlet notes, protests have regularly taken place at Trump rallies in recent weeks ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. The president has previously called participants in such actions “paid protesters.”

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