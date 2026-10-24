In Bend, Oregon, 36-year-old carpenter Caleb Jamanco has spoken for the first time about how he stopped a shooter at Silver Rail Elementary School, where his children study. During the October 15 attack, 25-year-old teacher Megan Lambert and three children, including five-year-old Roam Summer, were killed.

As The Guardian reports, the attacker was 16-year-old former student Griffin John II. According to the publication, he entered the school and shot six people.

Call to 911

Jamanco lives near the school and returned home that day to have lunch with his wife instead of eating the food he had brought to work. He saw a man dressed in black with a weapon heading toward Silver Rail. At first, the carpenter thought it was a joke, but later saw the man fire a shot and climb over the school fence.

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The man took a .40-caliber pistol from his car’s center console, called 911 and arrived at the school parking lot. He then also climbed over the fence and began pursuing the attacker. During his conversation with the operator, Jamanco said he had to enter the school because people could die.

Confrontation in the classroom

According to Jamanco, he followed the teenager unnoticed, and when he heard children begging for their lives to be spared, he crawled faster. Through a broken window, he entered a classroom for children with special educational needs, where one of the educators was fighting the attacker.

Jamanco shot Griffin John II. When the teenager fell and reached for his weapon, the man, fearing that he could shoot again, fired two more times. Jamanco said he recalls what he saw at night and wonders whether he could have saved more children. He also called for stronger school security and the presence of security officers in every institution.

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