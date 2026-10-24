US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham discussed the Russian Federation’s war, as an aggressor state, against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and bilateral relations during a telephone conversation. As Anadolu Agency reports, Burnham stressed the importance of Ukraine having full access to Starlink satellite technology so that it can continue defending itself against Russian attacks.

Russia’s war against Ukraine

According to the British prime minister’s office, Burnham also noted Trump’s efforts to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin into negotiations. The leaders agreed to work with international partners to end the war, which is approaching its sixth year.

Energy projects

Separately, the sides welcomed the continued cooperation between British and American companies, including in nuclear energy. They discussed UK Energy Secretary Miatta Fanbulle’s decision to approve the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea. The British government reapproved the project this week after years of legal disputes over its climate impact; gas supplies are expected by the end of the month.

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Trump and Burnham also discussed the Sea Lion project, a deepwater oil development in the North Falkland Basin, approximately 220 kilometres north of the archipelago. According to the British prime minister’s office, Burnham spoke about the economic consequences for the United Kingdom and the United States of Argentina’s measures, which he called coercive. He also stressed the right of the islanders to develop natural resources.

Situation in the Middle East

During the conversation, Burnham confirmed the United Kingdom’s support for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks. Escalation between Riyadh and the Houthi group has continued since July, while fighting between the Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government has also resumed.

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