US President Donald Trump said at a rally in South Carolina that the war with Iran could end very soon, but the United States wants to ensure a lasting outcome. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Trump said that the United States could end the war right now, but wants to make sure that the result achieved will last for a long time. He also said that the United States had defeated Iran militarily and financially, and claimed that Tehran would never have nuclear weapons.

Statement on the Strait of Hormuz

The US president also spoke about the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and called it the “Trump Strait.” He mentioned the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico and asked why the name of the Strait of Hormuz could not be changed.

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Plans for new strikes

Trump's statements came after The New York Times published a report saying that US and Israeli militaries had developed plans to resume strikes on Iran after the US midterm elections. Citing US officials and other informed sources, the newspaper noted that Trump's final approval of such strikes is not certain: this year, he has repeatedly rejected plans to return to large-scale hostilities.

A White House representative told the newspaper that the administration does not comment on military plans that may or may not exist. The United States and Israel started a war against Iran on February 28, after which Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks in the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. A memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Iran in June through mediation by Pakistan and Qatar later reached a deadlock due to disagreements, including over navigation in the strait.

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