In the United States, Democratic leaders and voting groups have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice, seeking to prevent federal officials from pressuring states to remove people from voter rolls ahead of the November midterm elections. The Hill reports.

Lawsuit in Washington

The 44-page complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The plaintiffs claim that the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security illegally demanded that states remove from the rolls people suspected of not having U.S. citizenship, and also threatened criminal prosecution of election officials if they refused to comply with such demands.

The plaintiffs include three groups affiliated with the Democratic Party, as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The lawsuit says that the administration used carelessly compiled lists, which could result in eligible voters not receiving ballots or having their votes not counted.

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Demand concerning California

The plaintiffs specifically mentioned the Department of Justice's October 13 demand that California withhold or delay ballots for more than 20,000 registered voters suspected of not having U.S. citizenship. They also stated that threats of imprisonment against state and local election officials violate the Voting Rights Act.

The Department of Justice said that all of its steps to protect election integrity are based on the law and are challenged in open courts. The White House said it seeks accountability in elections and accused Democrats of obstructing measures to protect election security.

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