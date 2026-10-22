The US Army will develop military infrastructure in the Pacific region for the operations of forward forces on the first day of a potential conflict in the First Island Chain, which includes Taiwan. This is stated in the operational guide How the Army Fights, released on October 7, Taipei Times reports.

The document identifies the Chinese People's Liberation Army as the pacing threat for US Army planning. Due to China's ability to rapidly deploy forces, the US Army said it is developing infrastructure to position forward multi-domain capabilities and munitions, beginning with the First Island Chain.

Forward forces

In the foreword, Acting US Army Chief of Staff Christopher LaNeve said that the US military must organize, train and equip forces to counter the PRC with the same institutional focus that Cold War generations devoted to the Soviet army.

The document also states that US territory is no longer beyond an adversary's reach: rival states can disrupt the generation and deployment of combat power before US units close with the enemy. Taiwanese military experts interpreted this as the Pentagon expecting an adversary could strike railways and ports in the United States to delay reinforcements for an overseas conflict.

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Operational elements

The US Army plans to use four operational elements: convergence, strike, close combat and endurance. It first intends to combine electronic warfare assets, cyber operations and space capabilities to suppress communications and disrupt the enemy's air defense operations.

After that, troops are to use medium- and long-range precision capabilities, as well as unmanned systems, to weaken the adversary and disrupt its supply lines before it can deploy ground forces. Russia's war against Ukraine, according to the document, underscored the need to develop capabilities for deception, camouflage and counter-reconnaissance.

The hypothetical scenario described in the guide envisages the deployment of a US Army Multi-Domain Task Force in the Luzon Strait. This section of the First Island Chain is within the operational reach of the PLA Navy. At the same time, the US Army is strengthening logistics in the Second Island Chain by creating fuel stockpiles and positioning engineering, medical and air defense assets.

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