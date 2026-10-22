Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said she will be forced to move out of her apartment in Washington, United States, due to threats she received following a search by federal agents. She said this in an interview with MS NOW, The Hill reports.

According to Omar, the address of her residence is publicly known, and due to death threats, she no longer considers it possible to live there and put at risk the children who visit her from time to time. The congresswoman also has a residence in Minnesota.

Search of the residence

Omar said that on October 12, at about 6:00 a.m., she learned that federal agents had surrounded her home in Washington. According to her, the agents showed a search warrant, went through the residence room by room, and seized 17 items, including her phone and other electronics.

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According to The Hill, the search was conducted as part of an investigation into possible immigration fraud. President Donald Trump and his administration claimed that Omar's father falsely stated her age when she obtained U.S. citizenship in 2000 after the family emigrated from Somalia.

Omar's position

Omar denied these accusations and, after the search, called the Trump administration's actions a “campaign of political intimidation.” In the interview, she said she was convinced that she had done nothing wrong.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that federal officials during the first Trump administration reviewed Omar's immigration records in 2019 but found no evidence of fraud. In comments to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump called Omar a “very dishonest” person and added that he hoped she would be treated fairly. The congresswoman also reported support from Democratic colleagues.

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