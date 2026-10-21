Following the riots, 61% of French people do not expect protection from the police

Following the riots on October 17, 61% of French residents believe they cannot rely on law enforcement and must take responsibility for their own safety. Nearly half of the survey participants also stated that they fear for their lives or property.

“We’ll have to defend ourselves; law enforcement is no longer capable of protecting the public”—61% of survey participants selected this response option.

In contrast, 37% believe that this was a temporary setback and that citizens can still count on law enforcement for protection.

The most common view regarding the need to take personal responsibility for one’s safety is found among voters of the “National Union”—79%. At the same time, 61% of voters for the centrist “Together” bloc and 56% of those for the left-wing “New People’s Front” believe there will be no need to defend themselves on their own.

Forty-nine percent of respondents expressed fear for their physical safety or the safety of their property, while 50% do not have such fears. Among women, 53% feel this fear, compared to 45% of men.

The survey also revealed broad support for tougher measures to restore order and prevent further violence. Ninety percent of respondents support expediting court proceedings and imposing harsher penalties on perpetrators of violence and robbery.

Eighty-seven percent of those surveyed support increasing the number of police officers and gendarmes. The same percentage advocates for tighter control over social media and the removal of posts inciting violence.

Local curfews, particularly for minors, are supported by 77%; the temporary deployment of the army for specific security tasks by 75%; and the declaration of a state of emergency in the hardest-hit areas by 71%.

At the same time, 91% of respondents condemn violence, and 93% consider the protesters’ demands regarding purchasing power and the fight against rising prices to be justified.

The survey was conducted online on October 20–21 among 1,001 residents of the European part of France aged 18 and older. The representativeness of the sample was ensured using a quota method based on gender, age, occupation, region, and type of settlement.

This is according to the results of an Elabe poll conducted for BFMTV.

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