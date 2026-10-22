US court blocks most DHS election operations in nine states — The Hill

A federal judge in California has barred the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from conducting most election-related field operations and interviews in nine states. The restrictions apply to actions involving people whom the department or its head, Markwayne Mullin, knows, suspects, or has reasonable grounds to suspect are US citizens, The Hill reports.

Effect of the injunction

The ruling was issued by US District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin. It applies to California, Connecticut, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington state, and Wisconsin.

The judge noted that the plaintiffs did not claim that federal officials should be barred altogether from investigating illegal voting in federal elections. At the same time, the plaintiffs sought to stop checks of US citizens who have a lawful right to vote, arguing that such actions intimidate CNA/NNU members and threaten their participation in calls to vote or assistance to other voters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risk of errors in lists

In the 19-page ruling, Martinez-Olguin stated that the operations relied on a large and unreliable list of targets compiled from various sources. According to her, the United States has no single federal database on residents’ citizenship status, meaning that even under the best conditions, checks carry a high risk of errors.

The judge also indicated that time limits imposed during the operation heightened this risk: DHS agents were instructed to spend no more than 12 minutes removing a person from the list using commercial databases.

The injunction will remain in effect until 8:00 p.m. on the day of the November 3 midterm elections or until polling places close. DHS did not promptly provide comment to The Hill. Mullin previously stated that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would be deployed at polling places only if a threat arose.

Read us on