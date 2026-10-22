Former MP Mykhailov detained in Russia — The Moscow Times

In Russia, law enforcement officers of the aggressor state detained Oleg Mykhailov, a former State Duma deputy from the Communist Party. He is accused of publicly justifying terrorism, The Moscow Times reports.

Detention at a Moscow airport

The regional branch of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation in the Komi Republic said on social media that Mykhailov was detained at a Moscow airport after returning from vacation. The politician has headed the party branch in Komi since 2014 and served as a State Duma deputy from 2021 until September 2026.

In last month’s parliamentary elections, Mykhailov lost his seat to a candidate from the ruling United Russia party.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nature of the accusation

According to the publication, the case is linked to old social media posts in which Mykhailov allegedly expressed support for imprisoned sociologist Boris Kagarlitsky and left-wing activist Sergei Udaltsov.

The Communist Party branch in Komi called the criminal prosecution retaliation by regional head Rostislav Goldshtein and United Russia. On Thursday, a court is to determine a preventive measure for Mykhailov. If found guilty, he could face up to seven years in prison.

In August, another Communist Party representative, Nikolai Bondarenko, was detained in the Saratov region in an “extremism” case related to an old post featuring a photograph of the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

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