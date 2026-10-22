In Poland, employees will not be entitled to an additional day off for All Saints’ Day in 2026: November 1 falls on a Sunday. As Interia reports, this is stipulated by the country’s Labour Code.

Rule for holidays falling on weekends

All Saints’ Day in Poland is an official non-working day. At the same time, Article 130, Paragraph 2 of the Labour Code provides that an employee may receive a day off for a public holiday that falls on a Saturday. This rule does not apply to holidays that fall on a Sunday.

If All Saints’ Day on November 1, 2026, had fallen on a Saturday, the employer would have had to grant the employee another day off within the same settlement period.

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Which days are compensated in 2026

In 2026, two official holidays in Poland fall on a Saturday. Employees could receive a day off for August 15 — the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. They will also be able to take an additional day off for December 26, when the second day of Christmas is celebrated.

Compensation for a holiday falling on a Saturday applies to employees under an employment contract. For part-time employees, the possibility of an additional day off depends on their schedule and working time norm. Those working under civil-law contracts, as well as self-employed persons, do not receive such a day off.

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