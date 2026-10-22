In the United States, Donald Trump’s administration has dropped its legal challenge to a ruling that blocked proposed changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. As The Hill reports, the Department of Justice agreed on Wednesday to end the case without providing a detailed explanation.

What restrictions were proposed

The U.S. Department of Education sought to narrow the group of people eligible for PSLF. The program provides student loan forgiveness to employees of government institutions and nonprofit organizations after 10 years of payments. The proposed rules would have made some employees of nonprofit organizations working on migrant rights and other issues that the outlet characterizes as left-wing ineligible.

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The court case

In the summer, a judge blocked these changes. The Department of Justice initially appealed the decision but later withdrew the appeal. A court filing states that each party will pay its own legal costs.

Dan Zibel, chief counsel at the Student Defense organization, called the end of the case a significant victory for millions of Americans who have dedicated their careers to public service. The outlet also notes that the PSLF changes were part of the administration’s broader steps to reform the student loan system.

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