The Paris Police Prefecture has issued an order banning undeclared demonstrations and gatherings in certain districts of the French capital. The restrictions will be in force on Thursday, Interia reports.

The ban applies, in particular, to areas near the Élysée Palace, the Matignon residence of the prime minister, the National Assembly and the Senate. Protests will also be impossible near the Louvre and on the Champs-Élysées.

Areas covered by the ban

The list of zones includes Paris railway stations, Place d'Italie, Place de la Bastille, Place de la République, Châtelet, Les Halles, Île de la Cité and the department store district.

The prefecture's statement says that the presence and movement of participants in protests, marches and gatherings that were not declared in accordance with legal requirements are prohibited. Earlier the same day, the prefecture revoked permission for an announced demonstration, citing the inability of its organizers to prevent disturbances during previous actions on October 13 and 17.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Curfew

Before that, as part of the announced curfew, authorities banned all undeclared gatherings from 8:00 p.m. Wednesday to 6:00 a.m. Thursday. The restrictions concern areas near the Élysée Palace, the buildings of both chambers of parliament, railway stations and the Champs-Élysées, and apply to people of all ages.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that the first night of the curfew, from Monday to Tuesday, passed calmly. Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire supported residents demanding the restoration of calm and described the curfew as an exceptional measure.

Consequences for tourism

Representatives of the tourism industry have expressed concern about the consequences of the unrest. According to Didier Arino, head of the consulting and research company Protourisme, a decline in hotel bookings is already being recorded in Paris, Lyon and Marseille. He also noted that one day of unrest in central Paris could lead to an approximately 1% increase in booking cancellations in the following days and weeks.

Read us on