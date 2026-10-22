In the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, the Christian Democratic Union plans for its lawmakers to leave the parliamentary chamber during the first two secret rounds of the December vote for a new minister-president. In this way, the party wants to prevent its representatives from voting for the candidate of the far-right Alternative for Germany, Ulrich Siegmund, Politico Europe reports.

The decision was announced by the state CDU leader, Sven Schulze, after pressure from party representatives in Berlin. It is unclear how the CDU will act if the vote reaches a third round: then the AfD candidate will need only a majority of the votes cast.

Concerns over secret voting

The CDU leadership’s concerns are linked to allegations that some of the party’s lawmakers in Saxony-Anhalt may have supported the AfD candidate for speaker of the state parliament in a secret vote earlier this month. This sparked outrage among the conservatives’ national leaders.

Thomas Röwekamp, chairman of the Bundestag Defence Committee and a CDU lawmaker, called the conduct of the party’s parliamentary group in Saxony-Anhalt unacceptable. According to him, the AfD is trying to split the CDU by provoking discussions about attitudes toward the far-right party.

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AfD counts on support

AfD leaders have openly stated that they seek to secure support from conservative lawmakers. AfD co-chair Tino Chrupalla, after the CDU plan was announced, called it a capitulation and said that conservatives are afraid of voting.

Chris Schulenberg, a CDU member of the state parliament, for his part said that the party draws a clear line with the AfD but does not exclude its lawmakers from parliamentary work, since the party is not banned and its representatives were democratically elected.

For German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, possible covert support for the AfD candidacy from CDU members could become a serious political crisis. Merz stated that his party would not elect extremists to public office or governments anywhere in Germany.

According to Politico Europe, Siegmund could also secure the post with support from the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, a small left-wing populist party that has stated its readiness to cooperate with the AfD.

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