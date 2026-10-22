In Michigan, US, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers held their second and final debate before the US Senate election. They are competing for the seat being vacated by Democratic Senator Gary Peters, who is retiring. As The Hill reports, the discussion was less heated than the candidates’ first meeting earlier in October, but the rivals sharply differed in their assessments of each other and their political allies.

According to several polls, El-Sayed has a narrow lead over Rogers. Decision Desk HQ estimates the Democrat’s chances of winning at 67%.

Accusations regarding the Muslim Brotherhood

Rogers again sought to link El-Sayed to the Muslim Brotherhood organization. He claimed that people connected to the organization had contributed to the Democrat’s campaign and also questioned his position on Hamas and Hezbollah. El-Sayed rejected the accusations, stating that he had never been a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, and called it unacceptable that his opponent had questioned his loyalty to the US Constitution.

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Rogers’ campaign had previously claimed that El-Sayed allegedly supported the organization. According to The New York Times, cited by The Hill, in 2012 El-Sayed signed an open letter supporting the “cleansing of the media and police” after Mohamed Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president of Egypt. The candidate himself distanced himself from the organization.

Dispute over Trump and appeal to Democrats

During the debate, El-Sayed emphasized Rogers’ support from President Donald Trump, who, he said, is due to come to Michigan for a campaign event. In response, Rogers accused his opponent of focusing excessively on Trump and said the election should determine the best course for Michigan.

Rogers also appealed to supporters of Democrat Haley Stevens, whom El-Sayed defeated in the Democratic Party primary by one percentage point. The Republican urged Democrats who consider El-Sayed too radical to support his campaign. Rogers is seeking to link his opponent to the Democratic Socialists of America organization, although El-Sayed is not a member; the Democratic candidate supports, among other things, the Medicare for All program, which the organization supports.

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