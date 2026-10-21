In the United States, Democratic Party candidates are ahead of Republicans in three important Senate races — in Texas, Iowa and Ohio. These are the results of a poll released by the nonpartisan analytical project Cook Political Report, The Hill reports. The study was conducted with the participation of the Democratic firm New River Strategies and the Republican GS Strategy Group.

Senate race results

In Texas, Democratic state House member James Talarico has 49% support versus 44% for Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton. The gap between the candidates is within the poll’s margin of error. Cook Political Report editor-in-chief Amy Walter noted that Paxton is nearly twice as unpopular among Texas voters as President Donald Trump.

In Iowa, Democrat Josh Turek, a member of the state House of Representatives, leads Republican congresswoman Ashley Hinson by 46% to 44%. Libertarian Thomas Laehn receives 8% of the vote, which, according to Cook’s assessment, could become a decisive factor in a close race. In Ohio, former Democratic senator Sherrod Brown, who is seeking to return to the upper chamber of Congress, has 49% versus 43% for Republican senator John Husted.

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Gubernatorial campaigns and voter sentiment

The poll also recorded an advantage for Democrats in two of the three gubernatorial campaigns studied. In Iowa, State Auditor Rob Sand leads Republican Zach Lahn by 11 points. In Ohio, Democrat Amy Acton has 49% versus 44% for Republican Vivek Ramaswamy. At the same time, in Texas, incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott leads Democrat Gina Hinojosa by two points, which is also within the margin of error.

GS Strategy Group pollster Greg Strimple linked voters’ willingness to support Democrats to dissatisfaction over the lack of presidential leadership in reducing the cost of living. At the same time, Walter cautioned that none of the three Democratic candidates in the Senate races had received more than 50% support, so the final outcome will depend on undecided voters and supporters of third-party candidates during the final two weeks of the campaign.

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