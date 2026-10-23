Strong winds associated with Cyclone Austen caused disruptions to transport links in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. About 18,000 households in England were left without electricity, RMF24 reports, citing National Grid, the owner of the energy infrastructure.

School closures and travel restrictions

The severe weather affected Cornwall, Devon, and the islands of Jersey and Guernsey in the English Channel most of all. All schools were closed in Jersey. In Cornwall, around 90 educational institutions either started classes late or did not open at all.

On Guernsey, a red weather warning was in effect in the morning, and many buses did not leave their depots. Great Western Railway warned of difficulties on routes in Cornwall and Devon, including the route between London and Bristol. Restrictions were also introduced in Scotland, where trains were forced to travel more slowly on a number of sections.

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Flight cancellations and pier damage

At Jersey Airport, around 70% of flights were cancelled early in the afternoon. In particular, planes to London, Manchester and Edinburgh did not depart. In the morning, wind speeds near the airport reached 135 km/h.

Guernsey Airport was closed until approximately 17:00 Polish time. The administration reported minor damage caused by the elements. Smaller disruptions were also recorded at Exeter, Belfast and Southampton airports. The ferry operator between the Isle of Wight and Hampshire cancelled some services.

In Brighton, waves destroyed part of the derelict Victorian West Pier, which has been closed to visitors since 1975. Meteorologists warn that another cyclone, Boelo, is expected to approach the United Kingdom the following day, affecting Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England most severely.

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