In Radom, Poland, 18-year-old Dominik Gołuj received modern hand and one-leg prostheses after a serious railway accident in which he lost both legs and part of his hand. During a meeting at the Nicolaus Copernicus High School, where he studies, the young man thanked the people who supported him financially and otherwise, RMF24 reports.

Accident circumstances

The accident occurred in February at the Wola Bierwiecka station near Radom. Dominik was travelling by train with his mother and stepped onto the platform to help take out a baby stroller.

When he tried to return to the carriage, the train started moving. The doors trapped his hand, after which the boy fell between the platform edge and the carriage body. Following the injuries, Gołuj spent nearly a month in a medically induced coma, while doctors at the Military Medical Institute in Warsaw fought for his life.

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Rehabilitation and investigation

The Podaruj Dobro Foundation organized a fundraiser and also helped with rehabilitation and the provision of hand and one-leg prostheses. The foundation's head, Daniel Kocur, stated that the bionic technology used for the hand prosthesis is one of the most advanced solutions for restoring independence to people after injuries. According to him, 1.3 million was raised for Dominik on the first day of the fundraiser.

The young man is preparing for his final exams, plans to take part in an olympiad on railway knowledge, and wants to link his future profession to this field. At the turn of June and July next year, he is to receive a prosthesis for his second leg.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Radom is continuing its investigation. The train manager has been charged: according to investigators, he transmitted the departure signal by radio too early. As RMF24 reports, the man admitted guilt and expressed remorse; he faces up to eight years in prison.

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