European Commission plans analysis on ending clock changes — RMF24

The European Commission plans to prepare an analysis intended to help EU member states reach an agreement on a possible end to seasonal clock changes. As RMF24 reports, member states have still not agreed on which time to keep permanently — summer or winter time.

The proposal remains with the Council of the EU

European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen stated that the institution’s position has not changed since 2018, when the Commission submitted a proposal to abolish clock changes. According to her, the project has not moved forward in the Council of the EU for eight years because member states have not reached an agreement.

The European Commission previously proposed that states decide independently whether to remain permanently on summer or winter time. Different approaches raised concerns that, without coordination, a patchwork of time zones could emerge in the EU.

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Turning back the clocks in October

On the night from Saturday, October 24, to Sunday, October 25, clocks will be changed from summer to winter time: at 03:00, the hands will need to be turned back to 02:00. The European Commission plans to conduct an analysis of various aspects of clock changes, but the date for publishing its results has not yet been announced.

Poland’s presidency of the Council of the EU in 2025 helped return the issue to the EU agenda. Polish diplomats explored whether states were ready to support ending clock changes. Many capitals said they were ready to continue discussions but requested data on the possible impact of such a decision on EU economies.

During the European Commission’s 2018 consultation, 84% of 4.6 million participants supported abolishing clock changes. In Poland, a CBOS survey in 2019 showed that 74% of its respondents would prefer to keep permanent summer time.

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