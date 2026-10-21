The US Social Security Administration reported correcting millions of records in the Social Security number database, including citizenship information and dates of death. As The Hill reports, the agency updated approximately 25 million records that lacked citizenship information.

Review of citizenship data

To update these records, the agency used, among other tools, the SAVE system — a US Department of Homeland Security service designed to determine eligibility for certain federal programs. The Social Security Administration also said it is correcting another 8.5 million records with inaccurate citizenship status.

According to the agency, since the start of President Donald Trump’s administration, it has corrected nearly 15% of all active Social Security numbers. Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano said the accuracy of this database is important for the proper delivery of government services and for preventing fraud in federal programs.

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Death data

Separately, the agency added 17 million dates of death to records. It used the Social Security Administration’s internal systems and data from the US Department of State. Bisignano called this work the first initiative of this scale aimed at ensuring the integrity of records in the Social Security number system.

SAVE drew broader attention after President Trump instructed the Department of Homeland Security to provide election officials with resources to verify voters’ citizenship. Earlier, a federal judge blocked an order under which states were required to submit voter lists to the Department of Homeland Security to identify non-US citizens in them using this technology, but the court’s decision did not halt the service itself.

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