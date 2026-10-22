Leading Democrats in the US Congress said that, following a classified intelligence briefing, they learned of a disinformation campaign that, they say, the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — is conducting against Democrats running in next month’s midterm elections. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Election security briefing

Senator Mark Warner and House member Jim Himes told reporters that they themselves initiated an election security briefing with Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton. They did not disclose details of the information received, citing its classified nature.

According to Warner and Himes, Russia is using online disinformation similar to operations that US intelligence tracked during the 2016, 2020 and 2024 elections. Warner said that Moscow continues to direct its efforts against the Democratic Party.

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AI ads and influence attempts

Warner also referred to reports of fake advertisements created with artificial intelligence. According to him, they involve Democrat James Talarico, who is running for Senate in Texas, and Senator Jon Ossoff, who is seeking re-election in Georgia.

Himes said that Russians are spreading various messages, including claims about the alleged unreliability of voting machines. He stressed that there is no evidence that any country is capable of penetrating US election systems and changing voting results. At the same time, the lawmaker suggested that China may continue targeted attempts to influence voters.

The White House, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Russian and Chinese embassies did not respond to requests for comment. Moscow and Beijing have previously denied interfering in US elections.

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