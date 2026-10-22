The office of California representative and former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in the United States received a suspicious letter on Wednesday. As The Guardian reports, this occurred amid a series of mailings sent to the offices of members of Congress ahead of the midterm elections.

Series of letters containing white powder

In recent days, offices of more than three dozen members of Congress with different political views have received envelopes containing white powder. One legislative office said that a preliminary examination showed that the powder posed no danger.

A representative for Pelosi said that the letter matched the description of mailings reported by other congressional offices. According to the representative, all employees of Pelosi’s office are safe.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Federal agencies’ investigation

According to reports, more than 100 letters that may contain white powder could have been circulating in the US postal system. Election offices in various states also reported suspicious correspondence.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Capitol Police and the US Postal Inspection Service are investigating the series of mailings. The FBI did not confirm information about specific letters, but said that, together with the Postal Inspection Service, it is examining suspicious correspondence sent to addresses across the country, including the offices of secretaries of state, election institutions associated with them and congressional offices.

Read us on