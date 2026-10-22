The UK Parliament’s Defence Committee has warned that the United Kingdom risks failing to deter future aggression by the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, in northern waters because of shortages and the low readiness of Royal Navy ships and submarines. The Guardian reports.

Committee chair Tan Dhesi said that the country currently does not have all the capabilities needed for successful operations at high latitudes — maritime areas north of Scotland. In the MPs’ view, public data on the low availability of destroyers, frigates and attack submarines call into question Britain’s ability to fulfil its commitments.

Problems with ships and submarines

As an example of the fleet’s insufficient readiness, the committee cited the deployment of the destroyer HMS Dragon to the eastern Mediterranean in March. After a drone attack on a Royal Air Force base in Cyprus, the ship arrived in the region more than three weeks later: no warships were available for deployment, and HMS Dragon had to be taken out of dry dock.

The British fleet has five frigates equipped with sonar systems to detect Russian submarines at long range, although the target figure is eight. The MPs noted that old ships had been decommissioned before replacements entered service, and meeting the stated requirement could be delayed until 2037.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

All five British Astute-class attack submarines were in dock from June and throughout the summer for short-term or lengthy repairs. Unlike Russian submarines, they also lack the ability to operate under ice, although certification exercises are ongoing.

Call to strengthen presence at sea

The committee called on the Ministry of Defence to develop a plan that would ensure more ships and submarines are at sea by 2030. The MPs also said that critical military gaps would emerge in a crisis without support from the United States.

In response, the UK Ministry of Defence recalled its £330 million investment to protect undersea infrastructure. It also said that it was aware of the threat posed by Russia.

Read us on