The United States has suspended a visa-free entry programme for pre-screened Chinese citizens in the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) halted the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Economic Vitality and Security Travel Authorisation Programme, known as EVS-TAP, South China Morning Post reports.

The programme allowed pre-screened citizens of the PRC to stay on the islands for up to 14 days without a US visa. Previously issued authorisations will be cancelled from October 30, although Chinese citizens already in the territory will be able to complete their approved period of travel. More than 3,000 Chinese citizens entered the islands through EVS-TAP in fiscal year 2025.

Department of Homeland Security’s arguments

DHS said that PRC citizens “almost certainly abuse” the programme. The department cited risks of espionage and intelligence gathering near US military facilities, unauthorised travel from the islands to Guam, birth tourism, as well as previous cases involving criminal activity and money laundering linked to Chinese businesses.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In recent years, US prosecutors have brought charges in cases involving the smuggling of several Chinese citizens by boat from Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, to Guam. According to court documents in such cases, Chinese citizens paid thousands of dollars for sea transport while seeking higher wages and jobs in Guam.

Possible consequences for tourism

DHS acknowledged that some local businesses may have planned their operations with EVS-TAP in mind, but said that the identified acute risks outweigh personal and economic interests. The decision may affect the islands’ tourism industry, which had previously relied heavily on visitors from China.

In 2017, the islands were visited by about 234,000 Chinese tourists out of a total of 660,000 visitors, while in 2019 the number of arrivals from China was approximately 185,000. In 2025, Chinese visitors accounted for about 7% of roughly 160,000 tourists. Governor David Apatang had previously called EVS-TAP a programme critically important to the islands’ economy.

Read us on