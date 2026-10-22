US President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Corinth, Mississippi, on October 26. The event will take place at the Crossroads Arena a week before the November midterm elections, The Hill reports.

Senate race

The Republican National Committee announced the rally on Wednesday. A race for a Senate seat is underway in Mississippi between Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic Party candidate Scott Colom.

According to the outlet, the race has become more competitive in recent weeks than previously expected. Several nonpartisan analytical projects changed their assessment of the race from “solid Republican” or “safe Republican” to “likely Republican.”

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Campaign trips

The Hill notes that Republicans are concerned about the possibility of low turnout among their supporters in states where the party traditionally has strong positions, or voters casting ballots for candidates from different parties. The rally in Corinth will take place in Mississippi’s 1st congressional district, where the president won by a margin of 37 percentage points, according to The Downballot.

Trump has recently already held rallies in Kansas and North Carolina and was also scheduled to speak at an event in South Carolina on Wednesday. Decision Desk HQ forecasts a 78 percent probability that Democrats will regain control of the House of Representatives and a 56 percent probability that the Senate will come under Democratic Party control.

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