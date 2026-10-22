In Albania’s capital, Tirana, student protests demanding improved study conditions continued for a ninth day. The demonstration, which began on October 13, escalated near the prime minister’s office on Wednesday: participants threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the building and security forces.

Course of the demonstration

High school students, city residents and lecturers from various universities joined university students in support of the protests. Initially, protesters gathered peacefully in front of the head of government’s office, after which they headed to the Ministry of Education building. They later returned to the prime minister’s office.

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Call for dialogue and boycott

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama again called on students participating in the protests to engage in dialogue. Meanwhile, the trade union of academic staff at Albanian universities announced a boycott at all higher education institutions in the country. Hundreds of police officers were deployed during the demonstration in Tirana, Anadolu Agency reports.

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