Limoges City Hall Set on Fire During Protests in France — BBC News

In the French city of Limoges, the historic 19th-century city hall building was set on fire during protests last weekend. The fire damaged the structure, and its wooden clock tower collapsed. People are leaving flowers near the building to honor one of the city’s most famous landmarks, BBC News reports.

Detentions and restrictions

Two men aged 66 and 34 were detained in connection with the fire. Prosecutors said they have links to radical left-wing networks. Limoges’ conservative mayor, Guillaume Guérin, blamed the damage on the French far left, which, he said, was supported by rioters.

According to the outlet, the damage caused by the unrest in Limoges is estimated at €500,000. Authorities banned demonstrations in several cities and promised to increase the police presence over the weekend. A nighttime curfew was also introduced in Limoges, while gatherings in the city center were limited to 10 people.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protests over the cost of living

Mass protests in France have been continuing for several weeks and mainly involve young people. They were initially prompted by the poor condition of upper secondary schools, but later developed into protests over the difficulty and high cost of living.

Some young residents of Limoges called the burning of the city hall sad, but considered poverty and the situation of young people to be more important problems. Other residents condemned the vandalism: fish seller Jean Roger Faucher, who got married at this city hall, said that protests cannot be accepted when they endanger the lives of city residents.

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