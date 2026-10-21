66.5% of Poles believe Trump's policies are detrimental to Poland

Most Polish citizens view U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies negatively from the perspective of the country’s national interests. This view is shared by 66.5% of those surveyed.

Specifically, 36.9% of respondents said that Trump’s policies clearly do not serve Poland’s interests, while another 29.6% chose the option “rather not.” A total of 19.4% of respondents viewed his policies positively, of whom 15% answered “rather yes” and 4.4% answered “definitely yes.” Another 14.1% were undecided.

A negative assessment of the U.S. president’s policies was given by 87.2% of voters from Poland’s ruling coalition, 49% of opposition supporters, and 71.3% of respondents who did not vote or do not have clear political preferences.

Source: Rzeczpospolita, IBRiS poll.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the recent decision by the Lviv Regional Council to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and Roman Shukhevych, stating that such actions harm Ukraine itself and complicate Polish-Ukrainian cooperation.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski signed a motion to add Sviatoslav Sheremeta, a member of the Lviv Regional Council, to the list of individuals who may be barred from entering the country. The reason was the regional council’s initiative to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, Roman Shukhevych, and Oleg Olzhych.

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