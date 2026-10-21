Several European countries have temporarily suspended the operation of government websites, as well as the online resources of hospitals and educational institutions, due to critical vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language. Cybersecurity experts warned that these flaws could allow hackers to gain access to servers and databases.

A representative of the German Ministry of Digital Affairs emphasized that the shutdown of the websites was a preventive measure.

On October 21, a number of organizations decided to temporarily shut down their websites to protect them from potential attacks. The European Cyber Incident Response Team (CERT-EU) recommended that website administrators who are unable to promptly install security updates restrict access to vulnerable resources.

In the Netherlands, a number of government websites were temporarily taken offline, including Overheid.nl and MijnOverheid.nl, as well as the websites of hospitals and the KNVB soccer association. In Finland, the government IT center Valtori suspended the government’s public web services as a precautionary measure.

In Germany, the federal IT provider ITZBund also took several websites offline. A representative of the German Ministry of Digital Affairs emphasized that this was a preventive measure and that no confirmed security incidents had been reported at that time.

PHP is one of the most widely used programming languages for websites and web services. The discovered vulnerabilities could allow attackers to execute commands on a remote server without authentication, and thus potentially gain access to files and databases.

The PHP developers have released updates that address the two critical vulnerabilities and have urged users to install the patches as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Cloudflare reported the first attacks linked to these issues. The Australian Cybersecurity Agency stated that it has no evidence of active exploitation of the vulnerabilities by attackers. Experts recommend that administrators check the PHP versions used by their websites and install security updates immediately.

This was reported by Reuters.

Ukraine is joining the EU’s cyber defense network against attacks.

Poland supports Ukraine’s path toward European integration and is not imposing any additional conditions or reservations regarding this process.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that she would be “the happiest person in the world” if Ukraine were able to sign an accession agreement with the European Union during her term. At the same time, she emphasized that no specific dates have been set in Brussels yet, as the process depends not only on Ukraine but also on all EU member states.

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