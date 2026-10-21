Poland is switching to standard time: when should Ukrainians set their clocks back?

On the night of Saturday, October 24, through Sunday, October 25, Poland will switch to standard time.

Clocks will need to be set back one hour—from 3:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

The time change is carried out in accordance with the general rules of the European Union, which member states adhere to. The switch to standard time traditionally takes place on the last Sunday in October.

For Ukrainians living in Poland, it is important to take the time change into account when planning trips, work, and online meetings. After the change, the time difference between Poland and Ukraine will be one hour: Ukraine will be one hour ahead.

The switch to standard time means that on the night from Saturday to Sunday, you’ll be able to sleep an hour longer. At the same time, dawn will come earlier, and evenings will get darker.

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