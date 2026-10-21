At the end of October, temperatures will rise again in Europe to +30 °C

In late October, air temperatures in some regions of Europe may rise to +30 °C.

The greatest warming is forecast for the Iberian Peninsula, while cooler weather is expected in the east of the continent.

This is reported by the Polish publication Dobra Pogoda 24, citing weather forecasts.

The heat wave may affect southern Portugal, as well as the southern and southwestern regions of Spain. The most likely period for the warming is from October 26 to 31, when temperatures in some areas will reach +27…+30 °C.

Meanwhile, a cold snap is forecast for eastern Europe starting October 21. By the end of the month, daytime temperatures will mostly range from +9 to +16 °C.

Source: Dobra Pogoda 24

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