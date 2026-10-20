Rumors about Kim Jong-un's coma are spreading online — The Sun

Unconfirmed rumors are circulating online that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in a coma. However, there is no independent confirmation of this information, and Pyongyang has not issued any official statements regarding the leader’s health.

According to a British tabloid, social media claims that 42-year-old Kim Jong-un suffered a brain hemorrhage and fell into a coma. It is also alleged that he may have been transported to Beijing, where he is being treated at the Peking Union Medical College Hospital.

However, the publication provides no independent evidence of his hospitalization. North Korean authorities and Chinese officials have not confirmed reports of the leader’s critical condition. There are also no medical records or other verified evidence. The Pakistani news outlet Geo News also points out the lack of credible evidence.

The most recent reports of the North Korean leader’s public activities date back to mid-October. According to Reuters, he visited a new defense industry museum, where the country’s military developments were on display, including the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korean state media published reports on this event.

The Sun attributes the new rumors to the lack of recent reports about the leader. However, a hiatus in public appearances does not necessarily prove that the leader has health problems. North Korea is a closed country, so there is little information about the personal lives and well-being of its leadership, and official statements are often impossible to verify independently.

Earlier, South Korean intelligence assessed Kim Jong-un’s health.

South Korea demanded an apology from North Korea over a landmine explosion in the demilitarized zone.

A South Korean lawmaker reported 50 border crossings by North Korean military personnel.

South Korean President Lee called on North Korea to resume dialogue.

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