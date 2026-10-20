Russia has announced ambitious plans in the field of longevity and the development of anti-aging treatments. According to the British newspaper Daily Star, the government program—which is reportedly budgeted at about $28 billion—focuses on research into gene therapy, tissue bioprinting, and other experimental technologies. Vladimir Putin’s daughter, Maria Vorontsova, has stated that Russia has a chance to be the first to create an anti-aging pill, though experts consider such predictions premature.

Maria Vorontsova, a 41-year-old endocrinologist and Putin’s eldest daughter, is participating in a government program aimed at developing longevity technologies. Its total budget is estimated at approximately $28 billion. The program is called “New Technologies for Health Preservation.” Its goal is to develop new treatments, regenerative medicine, and technologies that can help people stay healthy longer. Russian authorities expect to achieve tangible results by 2030.

Vorontsova cited the fear of death as one of the main reasons driving scientists to seek ways to extend human life. “Russia has every chance of being the first to invent an anti-aging pill,” she stated on Russian television. According to Vorontsova, over the next 10–20 years, new technologies could become part of the healthcare system. At the same time, these are still promising developments rather than a finished drug that has proven its ability to halt human aging.

What is known about the experimental drug

One of the program’s areas of focus is the so-called anti-aging vaccine. In reality, it is an experimental gene therapy drug designed to target the RAGE receptor. Russian researchers believe that blocking this receptor may help slow down the aging process of cells.

However, this development cannot yet be considered a proven method of human rejuvenation. Further research is needed to determine how safe and effective it is. At this time, there is no basis for claiming that the drug can stop aging or extend life by a certain number of years. In addition to gene therapy, the Russian program covers several other areas.

3D bioprinting of tissues. This technology makes it possible to create living tissues using special printers. Russian researchers have stated that they have successfully printed human cartilage and thyroid tissue from a mouse. In the future, such developments could help in the creation of tissues and organs for transplantation.

Xenotransplantation. This is a field of medicine that involves using animal organs or tissues for transplantation into humans. Research is exploring the possibility of growing organs in genetically modified mini-pigs.

Cryotherapy. This is the application of very low temperatures for medical purposes. Reports on the Russian program mention the experimental use of cold to treat damaged tissues.

All of these technologies are at various stages of development. Even if individual experiments yield positive results, this does not yet mean that scientists can already create fully functional human organs for transplantation or safely restore the body to a younger biological state.

Why Experts Are Skeptical of Claims of Immortality

Despite the sensational claims, scientists urge people not to confuse research on longevity with the ability to defeat aging. Developing a drug that affects certain cellular processes and creating a remedy that truly extends human life are two different tasks. According to The Wall Street Journal, some experts point to a lack of results published in leading international scientific journals that would allow for an independent assessment of the effectiveness of some of the Russian developments. This makes it difficult to verify claims about the program’s achievements.

Therefore, it is still too early to speak of the world’s first anti-aging pill. Scientific research can indeed help us better understand the mechanisms of aging, develop new treatments, and maintain health in old age. But at present, there is no proven drug that could guarantee human immortality. Russian authorities plan to achieve practical results under the program by 2030. Whether the current experiments can be transformed into effective medical treatments will depend on further research and the results of clinical trials, according to the Daily Star.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that American negotiators have been trying for a year and a half to push Ukraine into capitulating on the terms set by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to her, Kyiv has refused to accept such demands thanks to the support of European countries.

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