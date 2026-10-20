In Paris, French prosecutors asked the court to sentence European Parliament member Rima Hassan to 10 months in suspended prison and ban her from holding public office for two years. The case concerns a deleted post on the social network X, Anadolu Agency reports, citing FranceInfo.

The prosecution’s position

The prosecution believes that Hassan’s publication contained justification of terrorism. According to the prosecution, the post downplayed the attack and praised one of its participants.

Prosecutors also rejected Hassan’s claim that the case was politically motivated. They called the alleged offense obvious and denied that the proceedings were connected to her political views.

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What is known about the post

The case concerns a publication dated March 26, which was later deleted. In it, Hassan quoted Kozo Okamoto, a member of the Japanese Red Army who took part in the May 30, 1972 attack at Lod Airport near Tel Aviv. Twenty-six people were killed and dozens more were injured.

Hassan, who represents the left-wing party La France Insoumise, called the proceedings an attempt to intimidate her and silence an opposition lawmaker. Hearings began in Paris on Monday and continued on Tuesday; there is currently no court decision.

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