US disaster survivors unite to pressure authorities — The Guardian

In the United States, people who have survived floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other extreme weather events are beginning to unite in organizations to seek more effective post-disaster assistance and a better response from the authorities. This was reported by The Guardian. According to one estimate, such disasters have already affected approximately half of the country’s population.

Sierra Kos, co-founder of the Extreme Weather Survivors network, said its membership is growing rapidly. The network currently includes about 2,500 people in different states. According to her, survivors with different political views are jointly appealing to lawmakers in Washington and believe that disaster assistance should not depend on political preferences.

Meeting of survivors in Texas

At a meeting in Kerrville, Texas, people affected by the sudden floods of 2025 gathered. Near this city, the disaster claimed the lives of 136 people. Candidates for governor and the Senate were invited to the event, but among the invited candidates, only Texas House of Representatives member Vikki Goodwin arrived — the Democratic Party candidate for lieutenant governor.

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Meeting participants spoke about difficulties in obtaining assistance, temporary housing and rebuilding destroyed homes. Some said they had repeatedly been denied assistance by the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), while others risk losing their temporary housing because they do not have money to repair their homes.

Demands for FEMA and warning systems

Nineteen-year-old Georgia Bishop, whose friend died during the 2025 flood, traveled to Washington to speak with members of Congress about the need for better flood warnings, including the installation of sirens in communities. Former preschool teacher Kylie Nidever, whose childhood home in Hunt, Texas, survived the flood, also became involved in advocacy after the community was devastated.

Survivors emphasize the need for clearer FEMA procedures, more accessible assistance and proper preparation for future disasters. Some participants in such networks also speak about the connection between the intensification of extreme weather events and global warming, although the organizations often use the term “extreme weather” to avoid escalating political disputes surrounding climate change.

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