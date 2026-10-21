Pope Leo holds audience eight days after surgery — The Independent

Pope Leo held an audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on October 21, eight days after surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung. The Independent reports.

First audience after surgery

The 71-year-old pontiff stood at the back of an open popemobile as it drove through the square. He greeted pilgrims, smiled and stopped to speak with them. The audience, the first since October 7, lasted about 50 minutes and was generally held in its usual format.

At the beginning of the meeting, Leo thanked those present for their support and prayers, without directly mentioning his health condition. After driving through the square, he delivered a homily in Italian and then briefly greeted participants in seven more languages. Previously, such greetings were delivered in nine languages.

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Diagnosis and further plans

The pope underwent surgery on October 13. He was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer. Doctors said the procedure was successful and without complications. However, they did not disclose the size of the tumor or say whether the disease had spread to nearby lymph nodes.

The Vatican did not announce the pontiff’s schedule after the October 21 audience. His trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru is scheduled for November 6–17, but it is currently unknown whether it will take place according to the original schedule. Leo’s chief surgeon suggested that he could fully recover by the visit, while the Vatican secretary of state said the pope may need to adjust the pace of his work schedule.

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