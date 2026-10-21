U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to arrive in Oslo after meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. The American representative is expected there to provide details of the talks firsthand.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Oslo after meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Norway is awaiting details of this conversation.

The day before, on October 20, Witkoff, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was in Oslo for talks regarding the war in Ukraine. The talks took place at the government residence. Also present were Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Sture and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

According to NRK, Zelenskyy asked Norway and Finland to organize this meeting. Another U.S. special envoy, Jared Kushner, participated remotely.

The goal of the meeting was to draft a peace proposal to be presented to Russia. According to the American publication Axios, representatives from several European countries, the EU, and NATO may have joined the discussion.

“We want to work toward ending this war through diplomatic means—so that there can be a lasting and just peace,” said the Norwegian prime minister.

He emphasized that it is important to determine what mandate U.S. President Donald Trump gave to Witkof and Kushner.

Source: iNyheter

We should add that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the negotiations regarding Ukraine.

As a reminder, Witkoff traveled to St. Petersburg after meeting with Zelenskyy.

Prior to that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on October 20 , where he had scheduled a series of meetings with international partners.

Read us on