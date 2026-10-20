Polish judge Jakub Iwaniec stripped of immunity — RMF24

Poland’s Supreme Court has stripped Warsaw judge Jakub Iwaniec of immunity in a case involving suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a collision in the town of Rejowiec Fabryczny. As RMF24 reports, the court also suspended Iwaniec from his duties and reduced his remuneration by 50%.

Supreme Court decision

The decision was made by Maria Szczepaniec, head of the Supreme Court’s Professional Liability Chamber. According to her, an analysis of the evidence provides grounds to consider the suspicion that the judge committed a crime sufficiently substantiated.

The ruling has not yet entered into force, and the defence has the right to appeal it. The case concerns an incident on October 11, 2025, in Rejowiec Fabryczny, in the Lublin Voivodeship.

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Prosecution and defence versions

According to Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office, Iwaniec attended an event held by a shooting association that day, where he consumed alcohol. At around 9:00 p.m., he was taken home, and several minutes later he ordered pizza for pickup, collected it and remained at the establishment for about 25 minutes.

According to the investigation, on the way home, the car driven by the judge, according to a witness, left the road, drove onto the pavement and crashed into a tree. The vehicle then turned around, returned to the road and entered the grounds of the judge’s residence.

That night, Iwaniec was taken to hospital for toxicological tests. According to the prosecutor’s office, approximately three hours after the incident, 1.85 per mille of alcohol was recorded in his blood. The judge’s defence insists that he was not driving the car but was a passenger. The lawyers also identified the person who, according to them, was behind the wheel.

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