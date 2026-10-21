Robin Geiss, director of the UN Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), said on October 21 at UN Headquarters in New York, United States, that machine warfare is drawing ever closer and artificial intelligence is already integrated into military operations. He asked whether humanity will allow machines to strike targets and kill people, Anadolu Agency reports.

AI in military processes

According to Geiss, artificial intelligence technologies and autonomous systems are used to analyze intelligence data, identify targets, in drones, cyberattacks and information operations. He noted that decision-making cycles are being compressed to machine speed, while room for human judgment is increasingly narrowing, including in the nuclear sphere.

The head of UNIDIR also warned that the spread of AI capabilities lowers the threshold for conducting complex operations. In his assessment, this could potentially enable non-state actors to carry out technologically advanced operations.

Speed and control

Geiss called the competition in military AI primarily a competition for speed. In particular, it concerns reducing the time between detecting a target and opening fire. He also warned of a broader risk of losing control not only over individual weapons systems but over military processes as a whole.

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According to him, a small number of states and companies are shaping security consequences in ways for which traditional arms control mechanisms were not designed. At the same time, he noted that concerns about the impact of AI are already extending beyond geopolitical blocs and prompting major powers to act.

New UNIDIR initiatives

Together with Switzerland and Pakistan, UNIDIR plans to launch a new forum of the Centre for AI, Peace and Security Excellence in New York on Thursday. Geiss called it the only platform within the UN system involving various stakeholders that works on artificial intelligence issues in international peace, security and military affairs.

Three more initiatives are also due to be presented during the week. Their goal is to identify gaps and propose practical measures at the national and international levels, while not restricting access to the peaceful use and benefits of artificial intelligence.

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